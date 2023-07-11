Charlene Holbein

Lexington resident, 72

KEARNEY - Charlene J. Holbein, 72, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John's in Kearney surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 4, 1951, in Gothenburg, Nebraska to James and Vera (Murray) Houchin.

On August 22, 1969, she married Steve Holbein in Cozad at the American Lutheran Church. Three children were blessed to this union: Michelle, Dawn and Chad.

Survivors include her husband, Steve of Lexington; her children, Dawn (Sean) Cromer of Kearney and Chad Holbein of Grand Island; six grandchildren, Skylar (Joseph Kappes) Howell of Cozad, Gage Holbein of Nashville, Tennessee, Hunter (Mallory) Holbein of Omaha, Chase Lundgren of Kearney, Chloe Lundgren (Kris Junker) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Chayna Lundgren of Kearney; two great-grandchildren, Raelynn Carlson and Jameson Kappes; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Dan) Sabin of Lexington and Carol Wagner of Gothenburg; brother-in-law, Randy (Lois) Holbein of Gothenburg; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle; siblings, Art (Josephine) Houchin, Artith (Derrell) Barnes, Vera “Sis” (Ralph) Kwiatkowski, Raymond Houchin, Joann Baldwin and Danny (Marlene) Houchin; sisters-in-law, Joann Block and Marlys Holbein; brother-in-law, Lorin Wagner and in-laws, Harold and Dorothy Holbein.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Sarah Neben, officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Memorials are suggested to the Dawson County Relay for Life, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or donor's choice.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting with the arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.