Chad Alan Softley

Kearney resident, 45

KEARNEY - Chad Alan Softley, 45, of Kearney, left this world surrounded by the love of his family on April 3, 2023. A memorial book signing with family receiving friends will be on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. CST at the Kearney eFree Church with Pastor Adrian Boykin officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery at Grant, NE at 3 p.m. MT. A memorial has been established in Chad's memory to create a college fund for his children. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com, where the services will be streamed live. Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.

Chad was born on April 12, 1977, to Donald and Cindy (Nelson) Softley in Grant, Nebraska. He was a proud Grant High School Plainsmen, graduating with the Class of 1995. He went on to graduate from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Academy, later serving as a Deputy Sheriff in Perkins County and Buffalo County. Chad's entrepreneurial spirit led him to found and run Prestige Exteriors in Kearney. Chad was honored with Nebraska's Law Enforcement DARE Award for his dedication to making a difference in the lives of young people.

His love for his children, Grace and Blake, knew no bounds, and he could often be found telling stories of their character and accomplishments, beaming with pride. Chad had a special gift for connecting with children and bringing smiles to their faces. When the Softley family gathered, he could be found wrestling in the living room with Grace, Blake, and all the nieces and nephews.

Chad was a sports enthusiast and never missed an opportunity to support his kids or family in their competitions, regardless of the distance. He was always involved, keeping stats, bringing equipment, and listening to games while on the road. Chad loved people deeply, valuing relationships and going above and beyond for those he loved. He cherished time spent with family and friends and was always up for a good time.

Chad also had a passion for farming, and from high school until his final days, he would eagerly jump on a tractor to help farmers during planting or harvesting seasons.

Chad is survived by his former spouse, Amy Softley, and their two cherished children, daughter Grace and son Blake, both of Kearney; his parents, Donald and Kay Softley of Grant; brothers, Craig and wife Rhea Softley of Hayes Center, Chris and Autumn Softley of Lubbock, Texas, and Curt and Hannah Softley of Lubbock, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Chad.

Chad was preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Softley; nephew, Samuel Softley; uncle, Doyle Denney; grandparents, Dwight and Ruth Softley, Ernest and Florence Nelson; and Melvin and Marjorie Nieveen.