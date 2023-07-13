Cathleen Haussermann

Holdrege resident, 64

HOLDREGE - A memorial service for Cathleen S. Haussermann will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with Pastor Daren Popple officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Immanuel Cemetery near Bertrand. Cathleen Sue (Johnson) Haussermann, 64 years, of Holdrege, died on Sunday,July 9, 2023, at her home.

Cathy was born November 5, 1958, to Maynard JE and Gladys M. (Hansen) Johnson at the Peterson Hospital on Fifth Street and East Avenue in Holdrege.

Through the years Cathy took in many foster children and continued caring for them even as adults. Cathy adopted one of her foster children, Dena, and later helped raise her grandchildren.

On February 25, 2000, Cathy married the love of her life, Donald P. Haussermann. He preceded her in death in 2005. Others who preceded her in death included her father, Maynard; daughter, Dena Smith; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Survivors include her mother, Gladys Johnson; granddaughter, Michelle Noel; sister, Colleen Jameson (Fred Owens); four step-children: Ashley; Jon; Jorden; and Desirae; two nieces: Staci (Brad) Dietz; Alyssa (Jacob) Conford; 10 great nieces and nephews; two great, great nieces; along with a host of other relatives, and friends.

There will not be a visitation or memorial book signing. A memorial has been established in Cathy's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.