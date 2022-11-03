Carroll 'Curly' Podewitz

Carroll Podewitz

Minden resident, 88

HOLDREGE — Carroll “Curly” E. Podewitz, 88, of Minden, died on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Bethany Home after a long illness.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Eaton Cemetery in Heartwell. PMA Julie Schmidt will be officiating. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Windmill in Minden at 5 p.m. that same day. All family and friends are welcomed to attend, reminisce, and celebrate Curly's life. Food and drink will be provided.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.

——

Curly was born Aug. 29, 1934, in Omaha to Marie Madsen. Early on they lived on a farm near Heartwell where he attended country school before moving to Minden where he complete his education.

He married Janet Carter on Aug. 19, 1956 in Wilcox. From this marriage they had 3 children, Gary, Larry and Joyce. For most of their 66 years of marriage they made their home in Minden. Curly had several careers throughout his life. Before being married he lived and worked in White Plans New York at the White Plains Airport. After returning to Minden was employed at Delux Manufacturing in Kearney and later at Royal Plastic and Grayson Tool in Minden. Curly enjoyed taking his family on summer vacations, hunting & fishing, camping and Stock Car Races. Shuffle board, a cold beer and meeting new people was always one of his favorite pastimes. Later in life Janet and Curly made several visits to Texas to visit their son where they enjoyed attending and cheering on the Husker's football team during some of their better years. Curly was proud to be an avid blood donor. His dedication earned him a 9 gallon donation pin from the American Red Cross.

Survivor include his wife Janet of Minden; sons, Larry of Hastings, Gary and his wife Sue of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter, Joyce Lara and husband Greg of Las Cruces, New Mexico; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; along with many more family members and great friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marie Podewitz; sister, Gene Bucher; and daughter-in-law, Sheri Podewitz.

Memorials are kindly suggested to Bethany Home in Minden.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.