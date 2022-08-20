Carrie McGinnis
Kearney resident, 88
KEARNEY — Carrie B. McGinnis, 88, of Kearney died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-St. Luke's in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the 1st Christian Church in Minden. Rev. Joe Tira will officiate.
Burial will follow services at 1:30 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family and will be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.