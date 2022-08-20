 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carrie McGinnis

Carrie McGinnis

Kearney resident, 88

KEARNEY — Carrie B. McGinnis, 88, of Kearney died on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-St. Luke's in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the 1st Christian Church in Minden. Rev. Joe Tira will officiate.

Burial will follow services at 1:30 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family and will be designated later.

