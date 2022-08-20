Carrie McGinnis

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the 1st Christian Church in Minden. Rev. Joe Tira will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family and will be designated later.