Carrie Belle McGinnis

Minden resident, 88

KEARNEY — Carrie Belle McGinnis, 88, a long-time resident of Minden, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at St. Luke's Good Samaritan Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the 1st Christian Church in Minden. Rev. Joe Tira will officiate.

Burial will follow services at 1:30 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church.

Carrie Belle was born on Feb. 11, 1934, in Scotia to Richard (Frank) Drake Sr. and Edna (Fowler) Drake.

She married Leland J. McGinnis, the love of her life on Nov. 2, 1949, in Minden. Carrie Belle worked for many years and retired at Baldwin's and later worked at Bethany Home in Minden. She was a member of First Christian Church in Minden. She was active in the church and held many roles over the years such as Sunday school teacher, bible schoolteacher, played the organ, and participated in many ladies' groups. Carrie Belle enjoyed tending to her flowers, quilting, crocheting and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carrie Belle was known as the glue that holds the family together.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda and Dave Smithberg of Minden and Margie and Dan Morse of Albany, Oregon; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Carrie Belle was preceded in death by her husband, Leland (Mac) McGinnis; parents; three brothers; two sisters; and her granddaughter, Jennie Rachel Sikel.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

