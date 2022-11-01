Carolyn Rischling

Bertrand resident, 85

BERTRAND — Carolyn Rischling, 85, of Bertrand, formerly of Milligan, died on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in Bertrand.

Funeral services for Carolyn will be10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the United Methodist Church in Milligan. Pastor Murry Johnston will preside. A graveside service will be held in the Bohemian National Cemetery following the funeral service.

Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home-Kotas Chapel in Milligan.

Memorials are suggested to the Milligan American Legion or the Milligan Fire and Rescue.

She was born on June 11, 1937 in Lincoln to Frank and Mildred (Uldrich) Naimon.

Survivors include son Ryan Rischling of Bennington; daughter Marci Stewart of Atlanta; brother Verlyn Naimon of Scribner; sister Elaine Korbelik of Milligan and seven grandchildren.