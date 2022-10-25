Carolyn Malzahn

Omaha resident, 79

OMAHA — Carolyn J. Malzahn, 79, of Omaha, died peacefully on Oct. 20, 2022 in Omaha.

A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuary West Center Chapel in Omaha with Pastor Shawn Kitzing officiating. Friends and family are invited to join the family after the service for a small reception.

Carolyn Joyce Malzahn, daughter of Marion “Bud” and Edna (Wolfe) Gulden, was born on Sept. 30, 1943 in Kearney. Carolyn had one brother, Darryn Gulden.

On Feb. 2, 1964 Carolyn was united in marriage to Leon Malzahn in Lexington. They lived in the Lexington and Johnson Lake area for the majority of their lives, and later moved to Omaha.

Carolyn attended Clarkson College in Omaha before starting her career working for Tri County Hospital in Lexington, specifically the HR department. Many lifelong friends were made while working there. After retirement, Carolyn enjoyed traveling across the country and spending several winters in Florida.

Carolyn's greatest pride and joy were her kids, grandkids, and then great-grandkids. She celebrated all their successes and was their biggest prayer supporter. She enjoyed visiting with everyone and became a master of all social media. She shared her love of Johnson Lake with all the grandkids who learned to swim, ski, Jet-Ski and fish there. Many memories were created in the kitchen with grandma cooking everyone's favorites. She could be counted on to always keep frozen Snickers in the freezer as a special treat.

Survivors include two children, Monte (Sarah) Malzahn and Lynnette (Paul) Taylor; seven grandchildren: Allyson (Matt) Benzel, Ethan (Lauren) Malzahn, Madison (Mitch) Wilkinson, Kaitlyn (Daniel) Droll, Amelia (Gerrit) Bernink, Isabella Taylor, and Alexandra Taylor; six great-grandchildren: Addyson, Jack, and Noah Benzel, Brooks Malzahn, Sophia Droll, and Baby Wilkinson due in May; nieces and nephews: Pam (Mike) Abbott, Kristy (Jerry) Acton, Robin (Rod) Ford, Penny (Shayne) Hite, Mike Bonine, Kristi Beers, Diane (Rich) Neal, and Mark (Dani) Bonine; many grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leon; her parents, Marion and Edna Gulden; brother and sister-in-law, Darryn and Jan Gulden; in-laws, Edward and Helen Malzahn; sister-in-law, Marlene Bonine; and niece, Heidi Bonine.

Special thanks to her caregiver, Michelle, her extended family, and neighbors all who enabled her to stay in her home the last few years. Love and Hugs to all.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and School in Staplehurst. Carolyn enjoyed Pastor Kitzing's online services for several years as her mobility became limited. To view a live broadcast of the celebration of life, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.