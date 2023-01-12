Carolyn Lybarger

Kearney resident, 81

KEARNEY — Carolyn K. Lybarger, 81 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney.

Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Inurnment will be held at Elm Creek Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Carolyn was born October 8, 1941 in Shelton, Nebraska to George and Geraldine (Smith) Sadd. She was raised near Shelton and attended Denmon Country School.

On September 11, 1960, Carolyn was united in marriage to Ivan Lybarger. The couple made their home in Odessa where Carolyn and Ivan raised their family. They later moved to Kearney to be closer to family.

Carolyn loved sending cards to people for every occasion. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially going on drives with Ivan.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ivan Lybarger of Kearney; children, Ivan Lybarger, Jr and wife, Ann of Apache Junction, AZ, Patty Johnson and husband, Randy of Axtell, Brenda Lybarger of Kearney, Mike Lybarger and wife, Lori of Kearney; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Kuebler and husband, Charles of Shelton and Katherine Langley and husband, Will of Commerce City, TX; brother, George Sadd of Lincoln; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Marjorie Schmidt.