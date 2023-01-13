 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolyn Lybarger

Carolyn Lybarger

Kearney resident, 81

KEARNEY — Carolyn K. Lybarger, 81 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney.

Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Inurnment will be held at Elm Creek Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

