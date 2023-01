Carolyn Luebbe

Grand Island resident, 75

GRAND ISLAND — Carolyn K. Luebbe, 75, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at CHI-Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in the Sanctuary on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.