Carolyn Klassen

Holdrege resident, 86

HOLDREGE — Carolyn Anne Klassen, 86, of Holdrege died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege with her daughter, Jayne, and grandson, J.D., at her side, following a five-week battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the First Baptist Church in Holdrege with Rev. Darren Theesen officiating.

Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m.

Carolyn was born on Jan. 19, 1936, in Harlan County to Virgil and Helen (Keith) David.

On Jan. 12, 1958, Carolyn married Marvin H. “Marv” Klassen. In 2017 Marv preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Jayne Ortgiesen of Atlanta; one grandson; and three great-grandchildren.