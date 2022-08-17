Carol Widhalm

Norfolk resident, 82

NORFOLK — Carol L. (Wehrer) Windhalm, 82, of Norfolk died on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Family graveside service be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rural Hadar.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

——

Carol was born on May 16, 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa to Ernest and Minnie (Cramner) Brown. She attended Sacred Heart grade school in Riverside, Iowa. graduating from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, Iowa. After Carol graduated from high school, she got a job working for the telephone company in Sioux City.

She married Delano Wehrer in Oct. of 1961. After married they moved to Hadar where they owned and operated “Del's Place”. The couple raised three boys and a girl, and continued to own and operate the bar in Hadar until 1979. They later sold the bar and after their divorce Carol moved to Kearney in 2005, where she worked at the Buckle until her retirement. She enjoyed her family and keeping things clean and tidy around her house.

Survivors include her children Greg (Deb) Wehrer of Norfolk, Tony Wehrer of Norfolk, Bob Wehrer of Hadar, Robin (Ron) Brabec of Axtel, 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by parents Ernest and Minnie; ex-husband Delano in 2003; daughter-in-law Terri Lynn Wehrer in 2009; and great-grandson Rowdy Robinson.

Visit stonacekfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences.