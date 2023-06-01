Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Carol Taylor

Alma resident, 63

ALMA - Carol Taylor, 63, of Alma passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Harlan County Health in Alma. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Pastor Scott Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Carol was born December 14, 1959 in Port Townsend, Washington to Donald and Betty (Ewing) Day.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gary Taylor of Alma; sons, Chris (Kristine) Devoll, Casey Devoll, Brandon (Lynnsy) Devoll and Austin (Sandra) Devoll; grandchildren, McKenzie, Katelyn, Ethan, Kailey, Breanna, Kyah, Khloee, Zach, Kynleah, Keaton, Adam and Aiden; as well as many great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.