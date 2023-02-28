Carol Stevens

Nebraska resident, 61

LINCOLN - Carol Stevens developed a love for photography at an early age. She taught herself just about everything there is to know about all types of cameras. Throughout her adult life, she worked in retail camera sales in New York City, Houston and Oakland.

Carol died on Feb. 24 at Madonna Hospital in Lincoln. She was born on Aug. 20, 1961.

In 2016, Carol left city life and moved to Nebraska. She was welcomed here by her chosen family: Chris Hunt and Gene and Nellie Hunt.

Carol worked in the photo department at Walgreens in Kearney. She enjoyed helping customers make better pictures.

Carol was a kind and generous person. She loved animals and being in nature. The trek to Rocky Mountain National Park was her favorite annual adventure. Carol was a loyal fan of the Oakland A's.

Carol was blessed with wonderful friendships along the way. She will be dearly missed by her California trio of friends: Lauren, Karen and Flee.

Carol now joins her Mother and all the other angels flying through the heavens.