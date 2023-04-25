KEARNEY - Carol Lee Johnson, 82, of Pleasanton died April 24, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Memorial Services will be 10:30 am, April 28, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton with Pastor Dean Hanson officiating. The burial will follow at the Pleasanton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, April 27, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church or Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.