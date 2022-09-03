Carol Asche

Huntley resident, 82

KEARNEY — Carol Jean Asche, 82, of CountryHouse in Kearney, formerly of Huntley, died on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at CountryHouse.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Republican City with Mr. Gary Janssen officiating.

Interment will follow at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.

A visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 with family greeting friends from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Carol was born on Sept. 27, 1939, in Minden to Clarence Andrew and Hildur (Bayer) Christensen.

On March 9, 1958, she married Dale Roger Asche.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Asche of Huntley; four children, Roger Asche of Gretna, Sheila Daily of Holdrege, Wanda Schepler of rural Wilcox and Mark Asche of rural Burrton, Kansas; two sisters, Reverend Sylvia Landers of Norfolk and Linda Christensen of Omaha; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.