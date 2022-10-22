Carol Carlberg

Sarasota, Fla., resident, 88

SARASOTA, Fla. — Carol Jane Carlberg, 88, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Orleans, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Sarasota Point in Sarasota.

A memorial Mass for Carol will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans, Nebraska with Father Maurice Current officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Orleans.

The Mass will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

She was born on Oct. 27, 1933, in Del Rio, Texas, the third of three children born to Wallace and Emily (King) Milroy. She graduated from Orleans High School with the class of 1951. On May 7, 1952, Carol was united in marriage to Justin Biskup in North Platte, Nebraska. They had seven children: Craig, Kellyn, Kevin, Cynthia, Brent, Michele, and Bradley. The couple made their home on the Biskup family farm near Orleans. The marriage later ended in divorce.

Carol was married to Roger Carlberg from 1985 to 2003. Over the years,

Carol was preceded in death by her infant sister and parents; her son, Craig Biskup; daughter-in-law, Debra Biskup; grandson, Brett Biskup; and brother, John Milroy and his wife, Darilyn.

Carol is survived by six children: Kellyn Pearson and her husband, Danny of Franktown, Colorado; Kevin Biskup and his wife, Susan of Orleans; Cynthia Achten and her husband, Galen of Aurora, Colorado; Brent Biskup and his wife, MaryEllen of Casper, Wyoming; Michele Roddy and her husband, Louis of Sarasota; and Bradley Biskup and his wife, Joan of Simsbury, Connecticut; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring Carol's wish for cremation.

A memorial is suggested to the Dementia/Alzheimer's Foundation or Tidewell Hospice. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.