Byron Wiseman

Kearney resident

KEARNEY — Rejoice, and be glad in it, this is day the Lord has made. Psalm 118:24. Byron Ralph Wiseman, of Kearney is now with his Savior and Lord leaving his earthly home on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3315 11th Avenue in Kearney Friday with Pastor John Rasmussen officiating. Lunch will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall.

There will be no internment.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Memorials are kindly suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or your favorite charity.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.