Bryon R. Wiseman

Rejoice, and be glad in it, this is day the Lord has made. Psalm 118:24. Byron Ralph Wiseman, of Kearney, is now with his Savior and Lord leaving his earthly home on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Funeral Services will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3315 11th Avenue in Kearney Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor John Rasmussen officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are the card group friends of 54 years: Jim and Cathi Lewis, Vernon and Pat Bredthauer, Doyle and Carolyn Frazier, Jim and Jeanette Dean, and Larry and Marilyn Bombeck. Lunch will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. There will be no internment.

Visitation will be Thursday August 4, 2022, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Byron was born June 24, 1936, in Wood River to Frederic and Jane (Rouse) Wiseman, the eldest of 9 children. In the spring of 1943, the family moved to a farm east of Shelton. Byron graduated from Shelton High School May 15, 1953.

He was baptized Dec. 26, 1937, in Wood River. He was confirmed Sept. 9, 1962, at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Shelton.

On June 30, 1961, he married Elaine B. Smith at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Shelton. God blessed them with 5 children, Le Anne, Bruce, Karla, Sherri, and Mark.

Byron farmed southeast of Shelton, worked at Eaton, Chief Industries, Platte Valley Propane, and worked for Clevenger Petroleum for 19 years. He served in the Army Reserves for 8 years.

He served on the Jackson Township Board for many years and was a 4-H leader. He was a member of the 1733 Barbershop Chorus.

He served as Trustee, Elder, Church Officer, and on the Building Committee at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Shelton. He also served as an Elder, on the Building Committee, and Usher at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife Elaine; children, Le Anne of Springfield, Missouri, Bruce of Los Angeles, California, Karla of Long Beach, California, Sherri and Dominick Esposito of Laguna Niguel, California, Mark and Katie of McLean, Virginia; grandchildren, Jillian Wiseman, of Los Angeles, Califronia, Shannon Fox of Springfield, Missoui, Marin Wiseman and Andrew Wiseman of McLean, Virginia; step-grandchildren, Nick Esposito of Fullerton, California and Bobby Esposito of San Diego, California; great step-granddaughter, Alex of Fullerton, California; brothers: Neil of Gibbon, Dean and Gaylene of Kearney, Craig of Texas; sister, Jeri and Marty Read of Riverside, California, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jeanne Wiseman and Janet Davis; brothers, Rex Wiseman and Paul Wiseman; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Wiseman and Ingrid Wiseman.

Memorials are kindly suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or your favorite charity.

For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16.