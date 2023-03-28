Bryon Cuypers

Holdrege resident, 59

HOLDREGE - A graveside memorial service and inurnment for Bryon J. Cuypers, 59, will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with Pastor Daren Popple officiating. You are invited to meet at the funeral home prior to the service and leave in procession with the family to the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.

Bryon Cuypers of Holdrege, died on Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home in Holdrege. Bryon was born on January 12, 1964, in Jamestown, North Dakota.

A memorial book signing will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established in Bryon's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.