Bruce Wallander

BERTRAND — Bruce Allen Wallander, 87, of Bertrand, died on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Westmark Evangelical Free Church near Loomis with Pastors Noah Tyler and Tom Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County with military honors provided by the Loomisertrand Veteran's Organization in conjunction with the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team. The service will be live-streamed on the Westmark Evangelical Free Church YouTube Page.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct., 13, with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

A memorial has been established in Bruce's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Bruce was born on the family farm north of Loomis on May 23, 1935, the second of six children, born to Atlee and Mildred (Hemstrom) Wallander. He received his primary education at District #46, the Westmark School, and then graduated from Loomis High School with the Class of 1952.

Following his education, he enlisted into the U.S. Army in March 1958 and was honorably discharged on Feb. 19, 1960. Following his discharge, he returned to work on the family farm.

On Aug. 22, 1964, Bruce was united in marriage to Darlene Schleeter at Westmark Evangelical Free Church. To this union, two children were born: Bradley and Tonya. The couple made their home near Bertrand where Bruce worked on the family farm raising corn, soybeans and feeder cattle.

He enjoyed bowling, umpiring fast-pitch softball, playing cards and word puzzles, listening to polka, and watching the Huskers. He was an avid collector of John Deere toy tractors. Bruce went on many road trips taking his children and grandchildren to 4-H livestock shows across the state.

He grew up and attended Westmark Evangelical Free Church his entire life. He helped usher. Bruce was on the Board of Directors of First State Bank of Loomis for 28 years and was a board member of the Loomis Co-op.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Darlene Wallander of Bertrand; children: Bradley and his wife, Mishelle of Bertrand; and Tonya Johnson and her husband, Scott of Lincoln, Nebraska; five grandchildren: Jessica Wallander of Hastings, Nebraska; Mitchell Johnson and his fiancé, Anderson Gillespie of McCook, Nebraska; Ashley Warren and her husband, Seth of Glenwood, Iowa; Brandon Wallander and his special friend Hannah Jasa of Bertrand; Aidan Johnson of Lincoln; two great-grandchildren: Levi and Mason Warren; brother, Robert Wallander and his wife, Mary of Loomis; sisters: Violet Peterson of Holdrege; Sharon Florom and her husband, Rodger of Conroe, Texas; and Carmen Stradal and her husband, Franklin of Holdrege; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Hope Wallander; his brother, Delbert Wallander and his wife, Virginia; brother-in-law, Roger Peterson; nephew, Kenton Peterson; and his father and mother-in-law, Melvin and Doris Woollen.

