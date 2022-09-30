 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bruce Villars

  • 0

Bruce Villars

Minden resident, 94

MINDEN — Bruce Villars, 94, of Minden died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the First Christian Church in Minden with Rev. Joe Tira officiating. The service will be live streamed to the funeral home's Facebook page. Private family interment will be prior to services at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on today, Sept. 30 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Memorials in Bruce's honor are kindly suggested to Be The Gift in Minden, Mission II Haiti, Minden Senior Center or the First Christian Church in Minden.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese rover finds signs of underground water-made structures on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News