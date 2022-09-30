Bruce Villars
Minden resident, 94
MINDEN — Bruce Villars, 94, of Minden died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the First Christian Church in Minden with Rev. Joe Tira officiating. The service will be live streamed to the funeral home's Facebook page. Private family interment will be prior to services at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on today, Sept. 30 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Memorials in Bruce's honor are kindly suggested to Be The Gift in Minden, Mission II Haiti, Minden Senior Center or the First Christian Church in Minden.
