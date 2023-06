SOCORRO, N.M. - Bruce W. Stewart, 88, of Kearney, passed away June 1, 2023 while in route to Kearney at Socorro General Hospital in Socorro, New Mexico. Services are pending. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.