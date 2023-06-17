Bruce W. Stewart, 88, of Kearney, passed away June 1, 2023 while in route to Kearney from his Mesa, Arizona winter home at Socorro General Hospital in Socorro, New Mexico. Memorial services will be held 10:30 am, June 23, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Seungli You officiating. Inurnment with Military Rites provided by the United States Air Force Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759 will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. The memorial service will be live streamed at: http:/www.kearneyfirstumc.org Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church. There will not be any visitation. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce Weston Stewart was born in Chadron, Nebraska on October 23, 1934 to Robert E. Stewart and Sybil A. (Fleming) Stewart.

Bruce attended elementary school in Chadron, NE, junior high in Jacksonville, Oregon and high school in Chadron graduating with the Class of 1952. Upon graduation Bruce enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country from 1952-1956. He spent 21 months in North Africa and ended his military career at Hulbert Field in Florida where he was honorably discharged from the service.

Bruce attended Chadron State Teachers College studying Mathematics, Chemistry and English and received his Bachelor of Science in Education Degree in 1959. He was a member of Blue Key National Honor Fraternity.

Bruce and Marsha K. (Planck) Rogers were married on July 30, 1960 in Sidney, NE. Bruce was the loving father to Jolynn Jay, Kim Kathleen and David Weston.

Bruce taught in western Nebraska for 4 years. He completed a Master of Science Degree at Oklahoma State University in August, 1965. Upon graduation from OSU Bruce and his family moved to Kearney, NE. Bruce started a new career teaching college level Mathematics at Kearney State College (UNK). He was an active member of NEA and NSEA. He taught at the college for 35 years and retired January 1, 2000.

Upon retirement Bruce and Marsha enjoyed traveling. They spent 23 years in their Crescent Run Mesa, AZ home during the winter months. He belonged to the CR Veteran's Club. Bruce enjoyed a competitive game when participating in tennis, shuffleboard, billiards and bridge. He loved dancing, reading, crossword puzzles, visiting, making new friends and watching a variety of sports.

Bruce was a true legend of knowledge with a fabulous vocabulary, unbelievable memory and quick witted humor. His epic stories and questions always stimulated anyone in the room to want to sit down and visit with him. He loved his family and was a stoic figure and magnificent role model for all.

Bruce was a member of the Kearney First United Methodist Church and also attended Velda Rose United Methodist Church in Mesa, AZ.

Bruce is survived by his wife Marsha (62 years), daughter Kim Kathleen Sorensen (Jeffrey Woodall), son David Weston Stewart and sister Joan E. Stewart, five grandchildren: Heather (Dave) Lyman, Nathan Nichols, Nicole (Philip) Tomlinson, Tyler (Jillian) Sorensen, Trenton (Paige) Sorensen and nine greatgrandchildren: Jakob Nichols, Lawson Nichols, Noah Nichols, Landry Nichols, Mackenzie Tomlinson, Harper Lyman, Jackson Tomlinson, Benjamin Lyman and Evren Sorensen; sisters-in-law Myrna R. Bowman , Natha J. Wilkinson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family members preceding Bruce in death are father, Robert E. Stewart, mother Sybil A. Gay, daughter Jolynn Jay Nichols, brother and sister-in-law Robert R. and Maxine Stewart, father and mother-in-law Forrest and Elsie Planck, brothers-in-law Donald E. Wilkinson and Robert D. Bowman.