Bruce W. Stewart, 88, of Kearney, passed away June 1, 2023 while in route to Kearney from his Mesa, Arizona winter home at Socorro General Hospital in Socorro, New Mexico. Memorial services will be held 10:30 am, June 23, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Seungli You officiating. Inurnment with Military Rites provided by the United States Air Force Funeral Honors Team, Kearney American Legion Post #52, and Kearney V.F.W. Post #759 will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. The memorial service will be live streamed at: http:/www.kearneyfirstumc.org Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church. There will not be any visitation.