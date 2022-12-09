Bruce Cepel

Kearney resident, 65

KEARNEY — Bruce L. Cepel, age 65, of Kearney, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home. Memorial services will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bruce was born on July 12, 1957 in Kearney, NE to Richard and Wilma (Christman) Cepel. He attended school in Kearney and would later marry Karen Scott. Bruce worked in construction and concrete for many years; eventually operating his own concrete finishing company. He was eventually forced to retire due to health concerns. Bruce was an active member in the B.A.C.A, Bikers Against Child Abuse.

Bruce is survived by his daughter and son in law, Jennifer and Aaron Ellestad of Kearney; son, Tim Cepel of Kearney; sister, LeAnn and Bozz Bennett, Jr. of Casper, WY; brothers, Curtis Cepel of Douglas, WY and Eric Cepel and Angel Brandt of Holdrege, NE; grandchildren, Devon Sell, Jagger Sell, Tyson Cepel, Alexis Cepel and Hiedi Cepel.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.