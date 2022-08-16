Bruce Carnes

Alma resident, 77

ALMA — Bruce Glaydon Carnes, 77, of Alma died peacefully, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, after a short illness, at the Good Samaritan Society Colonial Villa in Alma.

A Memorial service will be 3 p.m. on Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma with Rev. Jason Bonnicksen officiating.

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.

Bruce was born in Ames, Iowa, on June 20, 1945, to Gayel Carnes and Vera Graf Carnes.

On July 2, 1971, Bruce married Theresa Ferguson.

Survivors include his son, Eric Carnes; and one sister, Janis Goosmann of Powell, Ohio.