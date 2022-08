“Brownie” Brownfield

Cozad resident, 72

KEARNEY — James D. “Brownie” Brownfield of Cozad, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, surrounded by his family, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Brownie's wishes were to be cremated. There will be no visitation or book signing.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cozad United Methodist Church with Rev. Doug Gahn officiating.

Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad is in charge of arrangements.