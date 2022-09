Britney Royle

Kearney resident, 17

KEARNEY — Britney L. Royle, 17, of Kearney died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Kearney as the result of a car accident.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.