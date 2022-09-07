Britney Royle

Kearney resident, 17

KEARNEY — Britney L. Royle, 17, of Kearney died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Kearney as the result of a car accident.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Kearney First United Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Britney Lynn Royle was born June 26, 2005, in Kearney to Bryan and Julie (Solomon) Royle. She was raised in Kearney and attended Kearney Public Schools through 9th grade. Britney then transferred to Wilcox-Hildreth High School where she was a senior this year.

Britney was full of life, had a passion for animals, especially dogs. She was very involved in 4-H and Girl Scouts over the years. Britney enjoyed art, orchestra, French, and fishing. She loved to make stops at Starbucks. Britney had her own unique style (platform shoes), but she loved to live life and cared about people. She would welcome a lonely person over to her group. Britney looked at everyone as being unique, she didn't like labels. She wanted everyone to be treated alike. Britney would want everyone to live their lives to the fullest and enjoy every day.

Survivors include her parents, Julie Royle of Kearney and Bryan Royle of Grand Island; sister, Bryana Royle of Kearney; boyfriend, Jacob Harms of Hildreth; grandmothers, Ruth Solomon of Kearney and Cheryl Royle of Kearney; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Britney was preceded in death by her grandfather, Larry Solomon; uncle Karl Solomon; and her great grandparents

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.