Briana Jo Bevard

Cozad resident, 27

LINCOLN - Briana Jo Bevard, 27, of Cozad, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 5, 1995, in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Ryan and Georgetta Lynn (Andersen) Kelly.

Those left to celebrate her life is her husband, Alex Bevard of Cozad; children, Paizlie, Zayleigh, Hunttyr, Xoey and Xander Bevard, all of Cozad; sister, Justine (Jorge) Hermosillo of Lexington; brother, Austin Kelly of Lexington; father, Ryan Kelly of Lexington; in-laws, Ray and Carrie Bevard of Cozad; grandmother, Susan Andersen of Kearney; and grandfather, Ron Kvasnicka of Cozad.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Nebraska with Pastor Susan Sukraw, officiating.

There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Briana's wish for cremation. Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.