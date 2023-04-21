Brian Martin Landis

Kearney resident, 57

KEARNEY - Brian Martin Landis, 57, of Kearney, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 15, 2023. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at Living Faith Fellowship Church with Pastor Paul Stachura officiating. Memorials are suggested to Living Faith Fellowship and the McKenna's Rae of Hope Foundation.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Landis of Kearney; sons, Spencer (Angela) of Omaha and Matthew (Alaysha) of Lincoln; step-father, Robert Lambertus of Kearney; siblings, Christopher Edens (Sima Bavari) of Omaha, Melissa (Murad) Sweiss of Florida, Teresa McWilliams of Florida, and Delilah (James) Wells of California; and by many more family and friends.

Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Lambertus; father Roger Landis; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carol and Mort McBride.