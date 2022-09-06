Brett T Bridge

Brett Bridge

Kearney resident, 51

KEARNEY — Brett D. Bridge, 51, of Kearney, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney due to complications from A.L.S. He was surrounded by family and loved ones.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Colling officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

——

Brett was born on Feb. 21, 1971, in Kearney to Jack and Judy (Stewart) Bridge. He attended Aurora High School and graduated with the class of 1989. Brett attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney where he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a minor in Economics.

He married Jen Hansen on Sept. 27, 2003, in Lincoln.

His career started in Lincoln in 1994 in banking. He worked at Cornhusker Bank until 2005 and Centennial Lending until 2011, before moving his family to Kearney. He joined his parents, Jack and Judy Bridge, his brother Greg, and Roger Blackford at Heartland Motorsports to help grow the Honda ATV dealership. In 2020, his father, Jack, passed away and Brett assumed more responsibilities at the newly relocated business.

Brett Bridge and his wife Jen (Hansen) Bridge started dating in 2002 and were married a year and a half later at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lincoln on Sept. 27th, 2003. They had two beautiful children, Noah, and Madeline, and lived in Lincoln for 9 years. In Kearney, they had a rescue dog named Lola that was a faithful companion to Brett. He enjoyed many trips with his family, but especially his time at the Lake of the Ozarks with Jen's sister, Marie, and her husband Duke.

Brett enjoyed supporting his children in their varied interests, including Ford Mustangs with Noah, and dance with his daughter Madeline. He was always thinking of his family and enjoyed his life with them. He was a very proud father and husband and enjoying sharing news of their accomplishments.

Brett had fond memories of his childhood and growing up in Aurora. He was close to his mother, father and brother. He also had special memories of his grandparents and enjoyed reminiscing about them with family. His experiences along with Jen's forged a wonderful family filled with love and laughter.

Brett was a long time guitar enthusiast who enjoyed playing and collecting them. He restored many vintage amplifiers, always searching for the perfect sound. He loved listening to music and going to concerts with Jen. He loved family gatherings and his unique sense of humor got everyone laughing with him. Over the years, Brett maintained a lot of friendships from his childhood through his young adult life. Phone calls or meeting up for lunch meant a lot to him. Laughing, reminiscing, or simply catching up would make his day. Brett's joking and laughter will be in the hearts of his family and friends forever.

He was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, in Kearney.

Survivors include his wife, Jen Bridge of Kearney; Two children, Noah and Madeline Bridge; mother Judy Bridge of Kearney; in-laws, Dennis and Pat Hansen of Lincoln; brother, Greg (Deb) Bridge of Kearney; sister-in-law, Marie (Duke) Vair of Olathe, Kansas; sister-in-law, Peg (Bob) Niedbalski of Columbus; brother-in-law, Gregg McGillivray of Omaha; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Brett was preceded in death by his father, Jack Bridge of Kearney; and his uncle, Jim Stewart of Ord.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for Brett's children.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.