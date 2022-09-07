 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brett Bridge

Brett Bridge

Kearney resident, 51

KEARNEY — Brett D. Bridge, 51, of Kearney died Thursday, Sept. 1 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney due to complications from ALS. He was surrounded by family and loved ones. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Colling officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for Brett's children.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

