Brett Bridge

Kearney resident, 51

KEARNEY — Brett D. Bridge, 51, of Kearney died Thursday, Sept. 1 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney due to complications from ALS. He was surrounded by family and loved ones. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Colling officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for Brett's children.

