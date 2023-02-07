Brent Tracy
Kearney resident, 43
Brent Ryan Tracy 43 of Kearney Ne passed away February 3, 2023.
He was born January 15,1980 in Kearney Ne to Kay and Doug Tracy.
Brent is survived by his wife Nicole of Kearney; his son Addison Tracy of North Platte Ne.; two daughters Megan Ashman and Makenzie Tracy of Kearney; parents Kay and Leroy Lieb of Wilcox and Doug Tracy of Fairbury; grandmothers Marge Ruder of Kearney and Darlene Henderson of Pocatello Idaho; brother Shawn (Kimberly) Tracy of Fairbury; half-sister Kelly Larson of Missouri; brother-in-law Mark Ashman of Orlando Florida; nieces Jordan, Jayden, and Kaylee Tracy all of Fairbury; nephews Talon and Thoron Tracy also of Fairbury; aunts Karen Rieter, Kristy (Doyle) Buchmeier all of Kearney, Joyce Tracy of Fairbury and Vicky Rosen of Pocatello Idaho; uncles Ken (Alicia) Tracy of Kearney, Cliff (Debbie) Tracy of Fairbury, Larry Lieb of Wilcox and Terry Rosen of Pocatello Idaho; and numerous cousins and friends.
It was Brent's wishes to be cremated.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday February 11, 2023 at The Table Church in Kearney from 2-5 P.M.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.