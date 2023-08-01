Brenda Taylor

Gibbon resident, 53

GIBBON - Brenda L. Taylor, 53, of Gibbon passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at her home. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Brenda was born January 25, 1970 in Minden, Nebraska to Howard and Judith (Dornhoff) Taylor.

Left to cherish her memory are her wife, Brenda Jezbera of Gibbon; brother, Ron Taylor of Mullen, NE; and several extended family and friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; and step-mother, Donna Taylor.