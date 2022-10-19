Brandon Morse

Sargent resident, 32

BROKEN BOW — Brandon Morse, 32, of Sargent died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Catholic Church in Sargent with Father Jim Hunt officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Mary's Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery at Sargent.

A Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Catholic Church.

Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Brandon Glen Morse was born Aug. 13, 1990, in Vietnam. His given name was Dam Van The't. His birth parents passed away when Brandon was four. Then the family of the children went to an orphanage in Song Be. Brandon was adopted at age 9 and came to his new family in Sargent. He was given his forever name Brandon Glen Morse.

Brandon married Dinh Thi Kim Nhung on June 10, 2018.

Survivors include his wife, Nhung Morse of Sargent; daughter, Emily Morse of Sargent; his parents, Bruce and Kate Morse of Sargent; siblings: Laura Kipp of Sargent, Ben Morse of Sargent, Suzie Timbers of Rochester, Minnesota, Anne Wilke of Loup City, Barry Morse of Ord, Shannon Morse of South Carolina; three brothers, Dam Than, Dam Bang, Dam Minh; and a sister Dam Thin of Vietnam.