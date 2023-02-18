Bonnie Johnson

Holdrege resident, 66

HOLDREGE - Bonnie Johnson, 66 of Holdrege passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Bonnie Joan Johnson (Lange) was born on November 11, 1956 in Kearney to Don and Lucille Lange. She was raised south of the Platte River in Gibbon, Nebraska until she was 3 years old then moved to the north side of the Platte River until she was 5 years old.

The family then moved to Gibbon, where Bonnie graduated from Gibbon High School in 1975. On June 14, 1975, Bonnie was united in marriage to Craig Johnson. They later moved to Kearney where she worked at Baldwin Filters for over 20 years. Craig and Bonnie Johnson had their first child William Johnson on July 10, 1978, their second child on June 12, 1979 and their last child Wendy Johnson on February 13, 1986.

Bonnie had five grandchildren and one great granddaughter that she absolutely adored. She loved to fish and go camping in the summer. She enjoyed telling stories and memories, and playing card games with her family. She loved to crochet in her free time so much that she taught her granddaughters how to do it.

Bonnie will be missed by her husband Craig Johnson; son William and his wife Theresa Johnson; her daughter Wendy Johnson; grandchildren Angelica Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Cindi Johnson, Jordan Johnson, and Malinda Johnson; brother John and wife Tami Lange; as well as many extended family and friends

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Lucille Lange; mother-in-law Phyliss Neiman; son, Todd Johnson; and her Great Granddaughter Alayna Johnson.