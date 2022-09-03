Bonnie J Westengaard

Bonnie Westengaard

Minden resident, 89

GRAND ISLAND — Lifelong Minden resident, Bonnilee Joy Westengaard, 89, died on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at CHI Health - St Francis in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the Minden United Methodist Church with Rev. Peter Choi and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's Facebook and YouTube pages.

A luncheon will follow the church service.

Private family viewing and interment in the Minden Cemetery will be prior to services.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.

——

Bonnilee Joy was born in Minden on Jan. 26, 1933, to her parents Harold J and Roxie V (Newbold) Brown. She was raised on a farm north of Minden; she attended a small country school until 8th grade then transferred to the Minden School system. Bonnie graduated Valedictorian of Minden High School in 1950. She attended one year at Hastings College.

Bonnie Brown married Donald L Westengaard at the First United Methodist Church, in Hastings on Jan. 6, 1952. They celebrated 62 years together before Don passed away January of 2015. She worked at the Minden Courier, while her children were young, then for Minden Public Schools as a secretary for the High School Principal, and later for the Superintendent's office. After retirement they were able to enjoy 25 years of travel. Bonnie was an avid reader, loved all things related to books and even submitted her own writings to be published. She was a very talented seamstress and knitter. She loved playing Bridge, golf and of course her cats.

Survivors include her three children, Ronald (Terry) Westengaard of Kenesaw, Halli (Mike) Partridge of San Tan Valley Arizona, Jean (Jim) Thom of Hastings, and brother, Joe H Brown of Austin Texas; ten grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald and her parents, Roxie and Harold Brown.

Memorials in Bonnie's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.