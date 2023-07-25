Bonnie DeBoer

Bertrand resident, 83

BERTRAND - A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Smithfield with Joe Wilken leading the service. Burial will be immediately following the service at the Hope Lutheran Cemetery.

Bonnie Ellen (Nielsen) DeBoer was 83 years, 2 months and five days of age, when she went to hug Jesus. On Friday, July 21, 2023, after a short hospital stay, with the love of her life for over 65 years by her side, she changed her address to Heaven.

Bonnie was born on May 16, 1940, on a farm north of Cozad, Nebraska.

She met the love of her life, Stan DeBoer, in 1958, and they married on Sept. 28, 1958 in Cozad.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Vivian Nielsen; her in-laws, George and Myrtle DeBoer; two granddaughters, Jennifer and Jessica Ford; her sister, Beverly Soller and her husband Don; a brother, Donnie Nielsen and his wife Janet; Stan's siblings and spouses, Ileen and Fred Gengenbach; Bryce and Vivian DeBoer; Leon and Betty DeBoer; George and Beverly DeBoer; Colleene and Eldon Heller; and Bill Geiger; and nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her husband, Stan of almost 65 years; five daughters, Leigh (David) Ford, Kris (Kallen) Kuck, Ginny (Kevin) Loudon, Johna (Steve) Munch and Stephanie (Ryan) Rodenbaugh, 20 grandchildren, Luke (Cynthe) Ford, Abraham (Stacy) Kuck, Jordan (Brittney) Kuck, Kaleb (Erin) Kuck, Isaac (Mary) Kuck, Seth (Keshia) Ford, Atonna (Nathan) Siemens, James (Ashley) Ford, Allie Munch, Rachel (Dalton) Peterson, Sydney (Ethan) Rodgers, Hannah (Ricky) Martin, Anthony (Aubri) Munch, Olivia (Grady) Kowalski, Stephanie Munch, Megan (Thane) Motis, Collin (Steph) Rodenbaugh, Matthew Munch, Jenna (Clinton) Urbanovsky, and Faith Loudon (Jake Knapp); one sister, Vicky (Doug) Peterson of Gothenburg; one brother, Greg (Wanda) Nielsen of Valentine; sisters and brothers-in-law, Craig (Nancy) DeBoer, Lincoln, Valerie Geiger of Cozad, and Byron (Jolene) DeBoer of Bertrand; almost 30 great-grandchildren, Ella, Noah and Ava Ford, Owen, Grant and Leah Ford, Joseph, Lydia and Emily Ford, Clay, Macy and Ally Peterson, Anja and Uli Kuck, Bella, Chloe and Samuel Kuck, Ellianna and Henry Siemens, Emmarie and Lynden Motis, Elaina and John Martin, Rhett, Brooks, Steele and Lincoln Rodgers, Kanon, and Blakely and Baby Kowalski; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

A visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hope Lutheran Church with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Memorials are kindly suggested to Hope Lutheran Church or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.