Bonnie Casper

Papillion resident, 84

PAPILLION — Bonnie Bee Casper, 84, of Papillion, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Miles Memory Care in Papillion.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Velma Tim, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

She was born on February 22, 1938 in Eustis, Nebraska to Wilbur and Emma (Klein) Darnall.

She was united in marriage to Nicholas “Nick” Casper on September 16, 1954. He preceded her in death.

Bonnie leaves to celebrate her life; her daughter, Deb (Chuck) Jensen of Columbus; her grandchildren, Alicia (Lee) Klein of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Tim (Ali) Jensen of Papillion, Curt Casper of Houston, Texas, Eric (Melissa Wiederholt, fiancé) Casper of Cozad and Blake Casper of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Kory Klein, Casey Klein, Charlie Jensen and Josephine Jensen; daughter-in-law, Terri Casper of Lexington; sisters-in-law, Jean Darnall of Glascow, Kansas, Norma Darnall of Farnam, Virginia Meyer of Lexington, Bobbie and Harry Brunk of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Carol and husband, Otto Bihlmaier of Florida, Helen Casper of Elm Creek; brother-in-law, Wayne Herman of Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.