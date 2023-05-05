Bobby Joe Schriner, the second of five children born to Merlyn and Florence (Taylor) Schriner, was born in Orleans, Nebraska on March 8th, 1951. The family moved to a farm southeast of Naponee, Nebraska and Bobby started public school in Naponee and went there until 1967 when the school closed and he had to go to Republican City, Nebraska. Bobby graduated from Republican City High school with the Class of 1970.

Bobby was employed by the Kearney public schools and worked there for 25 years and then retired. He enjoyed his home and took great care of his lawn. He was quite talented working with his hands. His specialty was carving eagles, painting and detailing each one. His family was the recipients of his beautiful handiwork.

Bobby was a lover of dogs. Whether it was his own, Molly and Daisy, his brother David's dogs or one of his nieces dogs, he loved paying attention to all of them. In 2012 his mother's health was deteriorating, so Florence moved into his home. For the next 12 years, Bobby lovingly cared for his mother until her passing in December 2021.

Bobby Schriner was a kind and gentle man and a friend to many. He passed from this life early Tuesday morning, May 2nd, 2023 surrounded by his family whom he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents Merlyn and Florence. He will be forever remembered by his siblings, Vernon Schriner and wife Stephanie, Grand Island, sister Barbara Blanke, Stockbridge, Georgia, David Schriner and wife Vickie, Agra, Kansas, and Kathleen Whetstine and husband Keith, Republican City. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00am Monday, May 8th, 2023 at Hutchins Funeral Home, Franklin, Nebraska with Pastor Scott Randall officiating. He will be laid to rest by his parents in Naponee Cemetery. Memorials may be made in his memory to St. Jude's Children's Research c/o the funeral home.