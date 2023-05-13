Bob Mitchell

Edison resident, 76

EDISON - Bob Ira Mitchell, age 76, of Edison, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his home. He was born as Earl David Snell on July 19, 1946, in Omaha, Nebraska to Earl and Lola Snell. In 1949, he was adopted by George and Lucille (Jenkins) Mitchell of Oxford, Nebraska and his name was changed to Bob Ira Mitchell.

Bob attended Oxford High School and graduated with the class of 1964. In 1964, he was united in marriage to Joan White. Two sons were born to this union: Jeff and Todd. The marriage would later end in divorce.

In 1973, Bob was united in marriage to Kathryn McNurlin. To this union a daughter Suzanne and a son Robert were born. This marriage would later end in divorce. In 1988, he was united in marriage to Martha “Marty” Fewell. In 1970, Bob went to Colorado and first worked as an investigator with the Adams County Coroner's office, then for Capital Mortuary Services which served mortuaries throughout the United States.

In 1990, Bob and Marty moved back to Nebraska and lived in Oxford awhile, then settled in Edison.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Arlene Fewell, nephew Bryan Mitchell, brothers Bill Mitchell, Dick Snell, Ray Snell, Jay Woodward, sister Ruth Ekeler and Janis Marfice.

He is survived by his children Jeff, Todd, Suzanne, and Robert, three grandchildren: Bryce, Dillon, and Axie; brothers Dale Miller and Ron Hughes and sister Faye.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, Nebraska with Pastor Kirk Einspahr officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Museum of Oxford, which was his one great love. Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com.