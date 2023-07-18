‘Bob' Harms

Hickman resident, 72

LINCOLN - Robert “Bob” W. Harms, 72, of Hickman, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center-West in Lincoln. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Minden United Methodist Church with Rev. Peter Choi officiating. The service will be streamed to the Minden United Methodist Church Facebook and YouTube pages. Interment will be held later that day at 2 p.m. at West Salem Cemetery south of Hildreth. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Bob's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Robert Wayne Harms was born on August 26, 1950 in Holdrege to Melvin and Evelyn (Murphy) Harms. He grew up in the Wilcox area and attended school at Wilcox Public School through his sophomore year, then completed his education and graduated from Minden High School in 1968.

He lived in Holdrege where he was employed by his brother at Ron's APCO. He was affectionately known as “Bookie” around town but, solely for the reason of being his brother's bookkeeper. Bob also worked for K-N Natural Gas, Trails Plaza, Brinks Bottles, as well as a substitute at the Holdrege Post Office for almost 8 years. In 1988, he moved to Hickman, where he worked as a full-time rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 20 years, until becoming disabled.

Bob was an avid Seahawks fan, a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews, and a loyal friend. He loved playing cards, gambling and all professional football. Bob enjoyed listening to music, but his favorite hobby was socializing with friends, especially sitting on the porch with his friends, Steve Frerichs and Joe Madden. He also did some collecting of records and sports memorabilia.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sisters, Judy (Dale) Beedle of Arapahoe, and Carol (Bill) Breinig of Maxwell; nieces and nephews, Laurie (Brian) Wendland, Lisa (Kurt) DeVries, Kristal (Dwaine) Brabec, Carmen Brewer, Nichole (Mark) Renschler, Jeff (Jeneca) Harms, Nathan Harms, Anna Harms, Bill (Monica) Breinig, Tom Breinig, and Jeremy (Brandy) Breinig; as well several great nieces and nephews, great-great-nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Harms and Evelyn (Milton) Hedstrom; grandparents, Heye and Ella Harms, and Clifford and Velma Murphy; and brother, Ronald Harms. Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.