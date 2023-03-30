‘Bob' Danker

Loup City resident, 65

LOUP CITY - Robert “Bob” Danker of Loup City, NE passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023.

He was born on June 7, 1957, to LaVerne and Geraldine (Boyles) Danker. Bob graduated from High School in Oakland, IA, and loved being a mechanic and truck driver.

Bob is survived by his wife of 30 years,Tina (LeFever) Danker; children, Carey (Stacy) Danker, Christi Gibler, and Justin (MacKinzie) LeFever; grandchildren, Hunter Gibler, Tren Danker, Emma Gibler, Emersyn Danker, Alex LeFever, Cohen Danker, and Cora LeFever; brother Larry Danker; sister Sheryl Sindt; brothers-in-laws, Earl LeFever, Ed (Laura) LeFever, and John (Twyla) LeFever; sisters-in-law Lori (Michael) Stubbs, Tara McFadden and Kari (Brad) Gillming; mother-in-law Sharon LeFever; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Litchfield Cemetery. Coffee and sweets will be offered after the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.