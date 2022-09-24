Billy Maul

Bill Maul

Buffalo County resident, 83

BUFFALO COUNTY — Billy “Bill” L. Maul, 83, of rural Buffalo County passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home.

A family-led graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at White Hill Cemetery with Rev. Donald Becker officiating. A luncheon will be held following the service at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden. The family requests casual attire be worn.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.

——

Billy Lee Maul was born on Dec. 31, 1938, in Kearney to Rufus and Mable (Kahle) Maul. He grew up in Kearney and received his education at Kearney High.

He married Donna J. Henricksen on June 8, 1957, in Minden, and to this union six children were born: Tamra, Amy, Cristy, Terry, Sherry Ann and Tiffany. The family made their first home in Minden and went on to move to Kansas, Oklahoma and back to Nebraska. Throughout Bill's life, he worked at Wells Filling Station and set pins at the Minden bowling alley. When family moved to Kansas, Bill worked at a bowling alley. Family moved on to Oklahoma, where Bill built wheat elevators. When they moved back to Nebraska, Bill worked at Winkler's farm and Del Knispel for a short while. Bill went on to work for Missouri Valley Building, where he completed projects from the Interstate at Kearney to Hershey, Highway 183, the canal at Ainsworth and the Santic Road in Merriman. Bill then went on to work for Wilbert Vault Company for a short time. At the end of Bill's working career, he worked for Jerry Carmen and Honk Ball at Buffalo County Highway Department as a foreman of the road crew before moving on to work for Jerry Carmen at Kearney County Highway Department as a maintainer operator, from which he retired in 2004.

Since 1969, Bill farmed south of Kearney and raised purebred Spotted Poland China hogs to sell as breeding stock. Bill and family enjoyed competing at local and national shows, bringing home prizes with nearly every show. In 1997, he sold the hogs and rented the facilities to a neighbor but continued to farm. In 2018, Bill reluctantly retired from farming and rented out their ground. Bill and Donna collected and restored Farmall Antique tractors for years. They competed in tractor drives, pulls and local shows, winning multiple awards. At Bill's death, he owned 15 tractors and 4 antique wagons. Bill was Lutheran in his faith, followed Tri-City Storm Hockey and was a 4-H leader and volunteer for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Donna of Kearney; son, Terry Maul and wife, Cathy of Corpus Christy, Texas; daughters, Tamra Barth and husband, David of Kearney, Amy Hunnel and husband, Tom of Alma, Cristy Maul of Kearney, Sherry Ross and husband, Tim of Kearney and Tiffany Erickson and husband, Kenneth of Campbell; brother, Gary Maul of Hastings; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; great-granddaughter, Sarah Ellison; brother, Marvin Maul; and mother and father in-law, Kenneth and Tena Henricksen.

Memorials in Bill's honor are kindly suggested to White Hill Cemetery or the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.