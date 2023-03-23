Billie L. Dutton

Kearney resident, 77

KEARNEY - Billie L. Dutton, 77 of Kearney passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Billie Lee Dutton was born September, 30, 1945 in Cambridge to Gerald and Marjorie (Steel) Dutton.

He was raised in Holbrook and received his education from Holbrook High School, graduating with the class of 1964. Billie later attended Milford Technical College in Milford.

Billie was united in marriage to Mary Jo Messersmith. To this union one son was blessed. The couple later divorced. Billie worked at Coors Brewing Company until moving to Nebraska in 1978. He drove truck for many years, often times delivering cheese from Oxford to the West Coast and bringing fresh produce back with him. Billie later worked for the pipeline and farmed. He had a passion for the outdoors and a love for all animals. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and took much pride in being “Papa Bill.”

Left to cherish his memory are his son, John Dutton and wife Leera of Kearney; grandchildren, Maclyn McDermott, Presley Dutton and Noralee Dutton; siblings, Jerry “Butch” Dutton and wife, Rosemary of Syracuse, NE, Lyle Dutton and wife Lorraine of Brighton, CO and Terry Dutton and wife Cindy of Arizona; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Billie was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Jeremy Dutton.