Billie L. Dutton
Kearney resident, 77
KEARNEY - Billie L. Dutton, 77, of Kearney passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
