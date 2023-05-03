‘Bill' Underwood Jr.

Elwood resident, 75

ELWOOD - William N. “Bill” Underwood Jr., 75, of Elwood, Nebraska passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Elwood Care Center.

He was born on April 5, 1948, to William and Doris J. (Read) Underwood, Sr.

He enlisted and served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

He married Darlene Ostendorf on November 25, 1968. They had three sons, Michael, Bradley and Jeffrey, and later divorced. Bill married Cathy Cook-Harris on February 14, 1998, in Lexington, and had two stepchildren, Shon and Sebrina.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy of Elwood; his three boys, Mike Underwood of Cozad, Brad (Amber) Underwood of Kearney and Jeff Underwood of Cozad; step-children, Sebrina (Michael) Berumen of Aurora, Colorado and Shon (Jan) Harris of Lula, Georgia; thirteen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Kenny (Barb) Underwood of Holdrege, James (Lois) Underwood of Lexington, Rod (Lois) Underwood of Lexington and Jerry Underwood of Wilbur; sisters-in-law, Christy Underwood of Azle, Texas, Elsie Underwood of Lexington, and Virginia (Charles) Wind of Mesa, Arizona; brothers-in-law, Lynn (Joyce) Cook of Elsie and Tom Cook of Mullen; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by brothers John, Arthur and Edwin; sisters, Ethel and Willa; nephew, Jeramy Underwood, and grandson, Joshua Harris.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the LexChristian Church in Lexington with Pastor Dave Leraaen, officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment with Military Honors will be in the Cozad Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project or Disabled American Veterans.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.